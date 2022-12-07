Dec. 24, 1968, was the happiest day of my life. There were plenty of reasons not to complain. I had completed more than nine months of my Tour 365 in Vietnam; so I was definitely on the home stretch. I was out of the bush and was now living on a secure base with a roof over my head, three square meals every day and a desk job in the finance office.
The flip side of my life was not so rosy. I had recently received my final divorce decree, meaning I would never again see my now ex-wife nor her little boy. The R&R we had planned for Hawaii next month was not going to happen. But the calendar spoke the real sadness. It was Christmas Eve, and I was stuck in Nam with no family, no lifelong friends, no worship service, no presents under the tree, not even a tree. No nothing of the things that made Christmas so special.
If there was any consolation, I was certainly not alone. A small group of perhaps six to eight of us sat on our bunks, each caught up in his own self-pity. One guy received a wind-up monkey from his girlfriend. We passed that from man to man. Some quickly passed on it. Some, including me, held it for perhaps a minute or two. Perhaps some touch of home could be found in this toy. Conversation was scant as each kept to himself.
Then Christmas arrived at Tan An, Vietnam. A soldier from a nearby barracks cajoled a couple of his buddies to come out into the street and began singing the old standard Christmas carols and calling for us to come out and join in. The band of carolers grew to about 15 to 20 of the worst off-key, out of tune with the wrong words, singing that has ever offended the sensitive ear.
We began at the personnel office, where some people were required to work at night. No windows in our buildings, but several faces appeared at the doors. I could see lips moving along to our song and heard the applause of some as we moved along.
The next stop was the officers’ club where someone sent out a beer for each of us. I doubt it made our singing any better, but we surely became louder.
In Nam, any soldier who was new in the country, or who moved from geographic area to another (I, II, III or IV Corps) was sent to an academy where they learned the specific problems they faced there. When our group approached their barracks, those in charge must have thought we had some mischief in mind. They closed all doors; and we could hear them ordering the occupants to stay inside. Of course that was never any part of our thinking. We stood in the street and sang four or five carols for those folks.
We serenaded the guards at the front gate, the dogs in their kennel, back to the officers for a refill, the men in the showers, the empty airship, the cooks in the mess hall and a few songs directed simply into the air.
There was a stop at the non-commissioned officer club as well. A gruff, old and apparently quite inebriated sergeant came out cussing and telling us to get the (blank) out of there. Our leader responded with, “A hymn (him) to Sgt. Jones. Him, him (blank) him!!” No real name, of course.
A Sunday school song from our childhood contains the line, “Brighten the corner where you are.” We surely did that. But in another sense, the Christmas spirit did that in our hearts.
For those couple of hours, the war, Vietnam, separation from home and other problems were cast aside as we found and celebrated the spirit of Christmas that night. We were certainly no rival to the Morman Tabernacle Choir. But we sang with as much joy as anyone ever has. To paraphrase Dr. Seuss, Christmas doesn’t come from a store. The peace and happiness we felt as we returned to our barracks and bunks certainly came from something much more than those two beers.
Dec. 25 was another day at the desk. There was a service in the chapel and dinner was turkey with the usual trimmings. Otherwise, it was business as usual. From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve had also been business as usual.
But the magic that is Christmas came to Tan An that night. It will forever be one of the brightest, most memorable moments in my life.
Raymond J. Cole
Ludington