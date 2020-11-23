The Michigan Legislative will be voting on a package of bills to improve solid waste management and recycling in our state and county early next year.
These bills have been under development for (more than) three years. An important goal of the bills is to increase our access to recycling and our overall recycling rates from about 15% to 35%. Funding for these programs was approved by the legislature in 2018 and will be created by the taxes placed on internet orders, approximately $24 million annually.
We, AFFEW (A Few Friends for the Environment of the World) highly recommended these bills be passed. We receive many questions and requests to increase recycling in our area so this is truly desired.
You, as a citizen, can help by contacting your state senator or representative. Please call or send an email, if you choose, supporting Part 115 of the Solid Waste Bill, and let them know that recycling, composting and sustainable materials management is good for our community, businesses and you.
Thanks for caring,
Julia Chambers, Ludington
AFFEW, www.affew.org