I get the feeling that many Republicans have an acute phobia of Democrats. That you would vote for a gorilla in a suit and tie for president than vote for a Democrat. It’s really OK to vote for a Democrat. They are not going to turn the country into a socialist state. They aren’t going to open the borders, allow unrestricted abortions, take away your guns or triple your taxes. Democrats do support climate change initiatives, human rights, inclusion, telling the truth, trusting science and supporting our allies.
The last two Democratic presidents were in the White House for eight years each. Clinton was the last president to have a balanced budget and reduce the national debt. Obama got us through a financial crisis and bailed out the auto industry. The Affordable Care Act eliminated preexisting conditions and allowed everyone access to health care insurance. The world did not end.
Don’t be afraid. Trump wants you to fear everything. Listen to his own words. His moral compass points toward himself. Do you want your kids and grandkids to think this is the way we should act?
It’s OK to vote for Biden when Trump is unfit for the office. (You don’t have to tell anyone.)
Jerry Skar
Hamlin Township