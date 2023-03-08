We who live in Mason County need to be aware of how all our governing bodies function and to consider whether or not we think there is need for improvement. What we do with such thoughts is personal.
We have the Ludington Daily News to thank for reporting on meetings throughout the county, including Ludington, Scottville and Custer. Take, for example, what is happening in Pere Marquette Township as well as in Hamlin Township.
If the rules and laws of the governing bodies seem to or apparently do not meet the needs as those arise, I think that the people living in a township or town have the responsibility to take whatever measures are possible and affordable to cause change and improvement in addressing the needs of the people.
The opinions of those who do not live in an area (township or town) going through problems might consider being careful in what they do and say, whether in writing or in person.
So I hope that I am not overstepping what I just wrote by saying that I think it possible that both townships might need better leadership.
Mary Wickwire
Ludington