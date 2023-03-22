In recent issues of the Ludington Daily News, there have been three published editorials on the subject of the Stix Biergarten. Reading these letters, I’ve felt a combination of different emotions but overall, they frustrate me. I have lived in Ludington my whole life, and I know that I want to have a life here, and a career, something that has become extremely hard to do in the past decade.
I moved back home to Ludington from Grand Rapids with no direction whatsoever. Eventually, after applying to job after job with no real leads, I got an interview at Stix. When I arrived, the building was still undergoing the last days of major construction. The moment I walked through the door, I knew that Stix was going to be something that Ludington had never seen before. Now, a year later, my colleagues and I have grown together with the business, going through night after night of hurdles of a new restaurant that were put in front of us and learning every single day how to be better for the next.
There is no one that works at Stix who has an “easy” job. Every plate that is served, every drink that is crafted, every square inch of the building was made with great thought and passion, this includes the biergarten.
While change is not easy to accept, it’s an inevitable part of life. The Biergarten adds value to Hamlin Township and Mason County as a whole.
Removing music (live and canned) from the biergarten would be a tremendous loss and would most certainly diminish a great amount of the guests that we see on weekends in the summer.
To the retired people of Hamlin Township that have an issue with the Stix biergarten — give the young people working at Stix a chance to have a thriving career in the town that they love, much like the careers that you yourselves had.
To the Hamlin Township (Zoning Board of Appeals) — Follow the precedent that you’ve set and allow operations to continue, as you have for the other businesses in Hamlin Township that run similar businesses to Stix and its biergarten.
Emily Hartrum
Ludington