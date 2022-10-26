The supporters of Proposal 3 would have us believe that this Amendment is nothing more than an effort to codify Roe vs. Wade and place it in Michigan’s Constitution so that from this point forward, there would be no question as to the legality of abortion in our state. However, this is a big lie. In the case of this proposal, reproductive freedom for all is exactly what it means. Proposal 3 supporters are stating that this proposal does not take away the requirement for parental consent. These same supporters go on to say that state law requires parental consent and Proposal 3, based upon legal reviews, would not negate this state law. I do not know who wrote the legal reviews these supporters of Proposal 3 write and speak about, but sadly these supporters, like so many, have been misled by Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other like-minded organizations.
Proposal 3 lists no age limits at all. In addition, the proposal states it will “invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.” According to the Great Lakes Justice Center’s Issue Brief, The Perils of Proposal 3, dated Sept. 21 2022, the proposed amendment to Michigan’s Constitution includes the following: a.) “Allows a minor child to have an abortion without the knowledge or consent of the child’s parents.” b.) “Violates parental rights in directing their children’s upbringing and education (MCL 380.10), especially in the area of sex education (MCL 380.1507, 1507b). Public schools will now have the legal right to refuse to inform parents about any issue relating to 'reproductive freedom' and sexuality. Parents will no longer be able to excuse their children from sex education classes (MCL 380.1570a) because minors will have their own 'fundamental right to reproductive freedom' separate and distinct from his/her parents. c.) Creates a right for a minor child to procure a sex change via permanent and irreversible sterilization without the knowledge or consent of the child’s parents. and d.) Prohibits enforcement of criminal statutes against statutory rape and child sexual abuse (MCL750.520), female genital mutilation (MCL 750.136), and other similar statutes. In other words, sex between a 12-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man will now be protected by this new right so long as the child 'consents.' As written, the new 'super right' makes it virtually impossible to enforce or enact a statute prohibiting certain sexual activity, such as, pedophilia.” When Planned Parenthood and other pro-woke zealots wrote this amendment, it was not written to protect parental rights. It was written to eliminate parental rights and ensure Christian values and morality never again plays a role in deciding right from wrong.
The authors of Proposal 3 purposely wrote this proposal in vague, misleading language. The second bullet of the proposal as it appears on your ballot states: it will “allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health.” Many people reading this statement would probably show some support for this statement. However, the very next bullet of the proposal states it will “forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment.” Do not be fooled by the language of the proposal or the proposal’s supporters. This amendment is on our ballot to “establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy and gender identity, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility.” There are no age restrictions or limits, as the supporters would have you believe; it takes away parental rights and provides a “super right” for each individual, regardless of age; and it goes much further then Roe vs. Wade ever thought of. I have identified just four of the 15 different areas this issue brief points out. To learn more, go to (search for Great Lakes Justice Center). Vote no on Proposal 3.
Walter A. Carrier III
President, Oceana County Right to Life
Shelby