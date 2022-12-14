(In response to) the Detroit News editorial of Dec. 7 “Repel right-to-work at our own risk”:
As I see the Right to Work State, it gives the employers the right to terminate an employee without due process. To walk into work and being told you are terminated without an explanation, plays on a person self esteem and mental health status.
Do you remember the phrase, “going postal?” This could happen again, depending on what is going on in the employee’s emotional life. Mental health treatment is really lacking in the United States. I know of three incidences of happening to acquaintances in Mason County.
(In one instance) the person was terminated, (belonged to a) union, fighting for employment, won and was the employee “made whole.” (I agree sometimes, the union protected the lame dragging down the whole shop. But if the employer followed progressive discipline or counseled the employee, (the) outcome could be different. A troubled employee could become a productive part of the company.) And I have been in union shops, when the union negotiated for one department, the other nonunion departments received the same benefits. Plus unions have solved some of the hostile work environments which is not really addressed in the right-to-work.
The second employee, was during the probationary period which termination is allowed. But this person still did not know what was wrong or why. That is really bothersome for the analytical brain.
The third person worked five years for a subcontractor (and) took maybe three sick days during those five years. This person went through three managers within the company. This person asked for vacation time through proper procedures. A week prior to the requested vacation, asked for a reply, the employee was terminated. The person still does not know why. Not many attorneys will touch a case of wrongful termination because it is a Right to Work State. My understanding, this person could not collect unemployment. (Talking among us, the company was probably looking for a less expensive, younger employee.)
Is this why it is important for Michigan to keep the Right to Work status? Is the writer of the (editorial) confusing a closed shop to an open shop where union dues are optional. Unions also fought for safe working conditions (and) reasonable hours. It is truly unfortunate. Companies only think of their stockholders and not the whole employee, (only) making the money for the stockholders.
Think about it, in a county of about 8,000 working people, I know three? How many others has the Right to Work affected?
Annette Quillan
Ludington