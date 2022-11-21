I congratulate the candidates on the success of their campaigns. I can say one thing about Ludington Daily News, (the) Daily News waits a while so they can report outcome of the race with all the facts right. (Another media outlet) was trying to say that all three candidates are now part of the board but failed to realize that there was only two seats available. I was starting to wonder if I had to share seat with Stephanie (Reed) or Sarah (Lowman). Just kidding.
I wish Stephanie and Sarah the best on becoming school board members.
I will see them at the next school board with a list of suggestions for improving the communication between the school board and the community. I will never stop fighting for what I feel is best for the students and the teachers. I hope they can listen to me and take what I learned from the community and school faculty seriously. This year’s election saw a drop in people voting for school board since last school board election. The following is my proof: “[Election 2020], Four candidates ran for three seats on the school board. The fourth candidate, Jason Wolven, received 2,402 votes which was short of gaining one of the three board positions.
(Mike) Nagle received 3,787 votes, (Steve) Carlson received 3,422 votes and (Bret) Autrey received 4,147 votes.”
I will run again in the next school board election. So until then, I will suggest that the two women that won to take time and visit the schools that they will be making decisions about and listen to the school personnel and students. Ask for their feedback.
Thank you to all voters and supporters.
Jason Wolven
Ludington