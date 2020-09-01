Currently, the only difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting is absentee ballots have to be requested. With mail-in voting, currently used by five states, ballots are sent to every registered voter.
Along with the ballots, voters in Oregon and Colorado receive a booklet with short biographies of every candidate and detailed explanations of every proposal. Voters can take their time reading and researching each before casting their vote and mailing or hand delivering ballots to their election officials.
With Michigan absentee ballots, once your envelope is received by the local clerk, the date your ballot is received is recorded and your ballot is placed in a secure place and remains secure until it is delivered by the clerk to the precinct on election day.
On election day, two election inspectors who have expressed different political party preferences work together and compare the signature on the outside of the ballot return envelope with the signature on record. Then the ballot return envelope containing the ballot is opened, the ballot stub is compared to the ballot number on record and is removed. The ballot is placed in a secrecy sleeve until it is tabulated.
When a number of ballots have been prepared for tabulation (typically 10 or 12), both election inspectors carry them to the ballot tabulator and feed them into the tabulator one at a time, preserving ballot secrecy at all times. This is done under the supervision of the precinct chairperson and takes place in the voting precinct in the presence of election inspectors and the public.
There is no better way to clearly understand a process than to engage yourself in it. Your township has a webpage and there is also a listing under “Government” in the front pages of your phone book. Call your clerk and become engaged and involved by being a poll worker.
In the United States, ballots have been mailed and counted since the Civil War when soldiers serving away from home first declared their need and intent to vote. Imagine how long it took before a winner of an election was announced.
Many of you may have availed yourselves of mailed ballots while also in the military service. Others may have found yourselves on vacation during an election or at your winter homes or with broken legs or hips or some other disability that forbade you from entering a polling place.
Now, with “no-excuse absentee” voting, along with the ability to register and vote on the same day, every eligible Michigan citizen should be able to vote with little trouble and no excuse.
Do not be dissuaded by rumors and lies of widespread fraud or ballot tampering. Richard L. Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, and author of “The Voting Wars,” cited a database created by News21, a national investigative reporting project that tracks cases of election fraud. News21 found ”…the total number of (fraudulent) cases was just 491 — during a period in which literally billions of votes were cast.”
My caution to you is, as a poll worker who has seen this first hand, we have had to spoil absentee ballots where errors are committed; errors like no signature, or voters crossing parties in primary elections. If errors occur in person, the tabulator rejects the ballot and we can “spoil” it in a very detailed, involved process that holds your spoiled ballot in a secure place while administering you a second ballot. This is not fraud. You must be very careful and precise when casting an absentee ballot.
We have an interesting situation with the U.S. Postal Service under attack. This “service” — not to be confused with a business — is among the nation’s largest employer of military service veterans. The Postal Service is enshrined in the Constitution as a service for all Americans regardless of financial or geographical status and holds a true egalitarian place in the lives of the citizens of the United States, providing access and contact for all. If you are worried about a mailed ballot not reaching the polling place in time, simply hand-deliver it to your local clerk.
If you’re really worried about your voting process, please become a poll worker and join us for your inside look at the safety and security of our elections. Like Uncle Sam, we need you.
Deb Del Zoppo
Ludington