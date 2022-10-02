In spite of multiple pleas from neighbors asking Stix owner Dr. Andrew Riemer to please turn down the volume… the beat goes on.
Since the Hamlin township meeting on (Sept. 15) where the problem was discussed at length, the loud outdoor bands have played three additional times. The sound at my home was loud, intrusive and disturbed my space both inside and out on Saturday (Sept. 17), Friday (Sept. 23) and Saturday (Sept. 24). Given the cold and rain it would have been the perfect opportunity to take the bands indoors as a show of good faith but they continued outside.
The neighbors get almost no relief just because one person wants these bands in an outdoor space within sound range of peaceful neighborhoods. Neighbors’ alternatives are: to endure the disturbance or leave our homes. That is just wrong and no one wants to have this experience.
This re-invented business, new to our neighborhood, has continued from May to the present to disrupt the peace and quiet of upwards of 89 people living within about a half mile radius. This intrusion repeats anywhere from 1-3 nights of every weekend. Was there a permitting process? None of us were warned about this outdoor component and we are currently powerless to find relief.
By the time Stix ends (its) band season neighbors will have been assaulted by excessively loud sound for 30-40 nights in 2022. The WHO (World Health Organization) suggests no more than five exposures to concert-level sound in one year, and I am sure that is intended for people who want to hear the bands, not neighbors who can’t avoid them. This is a complex issue being managed in a haphazard way. Sound containment should have been planned and in place prior to any bands.
In doing some research it is not as simple as turning down the volume. Bands such as these generate a certain decibel level of sound (approximately 100-120 decibels). The bier garten area is not large enough nor designed to adequately contain the sounds so that innocent neighbors are being harmed. Sounds carry more at night. Constant loud sounds repeated over time have measurable negative health effects and potential hearing loss. A quiet residential neighborhood would expect sound at about 30-60 decibels with a max of 70 decibels but not coming from neighboring properties. Anything over 85 decibels for more than eight hours is a health risk which doubles with every 3 decibels of increase. The near neighbors are being bombarded.
It is unreasonable that one person can pursue a plan with so much harm and disruption to a whole neighborhood area. It is disturbing but also a potential health hazard. People don’t feel hearing loss happening but once gone it does not come back. This is a risk for patrons, employees and neighbors.
Mason County residents, be aware. I have been told we have no protection when one neighbor decides, for whatever reason, to disturb the peace by broadcasting constant loud uninterrupted noise. My understanding is there is no noise ordinance, except in Ludington, so technically anyone can do this. In our case it is a business with amplifiers and speakers using the excuse of entertaining. Bands can play while people have fun but once the sound goes outside of the boundaries of that business’s property and into the homes of dozens of unhappy neighbors, then it is disturbing the peace.
The neighbors of Stix are suffering now but anyone in Mason County could suffer a similar problem. If anyone can help please share your skills. If you live within the sound range of these bands and have been disturbed by the noise at your home, please let it be known. We currently have 89 people who have signed a petition of concern but we are aware there are dozens more people we were unable to contact. It would be helpful to know how many people are actually being harmed by this new experience.
Thank goodness for winter with a break from outdoor concerts. Today, Oct. 1, I can report we finally had a Friday night of peace and quiet in the neighborhood. It was such a relief! It may give the township study group time to find solutions. People can’t be expected to live with this intrusion.
Mary Ann Perkins
Hamlin Township