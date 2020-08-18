I believe that President Trump abuses his authority and installs merciless and unjust policies: he has caged entire families fleeing violence and poverty; he speaks with admiration of Putin and Kim Jong-Un while both murder journalists and any who are bold enough to speak out in opposition to their cruel rule; he lies to “the world” almost daily; he brags that he is “smarter than his generals,” when he has never even been in the military; he calls himself “a stable genius” and embarrasses us with such commentary; he denounces the FBI, CIA, CNN and any that oppose his views; he tells his base not to wear masks — when the foremost medical specialists inform us we must wear masks or we will get the virus or spread it; he sends the military out with tear gas and flash bomb devices to disperse a peaceful protest so that he can stand in front of a church he does not attend while holding onto a Bible; he mocks the disabled and imitates their flailing movements; he is accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women; he brags on a video tape that he can grab women by their private parts; he gives significant tax cuts to the millionaire class; he tries his best to repeal Obamacare which gave 30 million unemployed or underemployed health insurance; he shows little or no empathy for those who have sickened or died from the coronavirus; he distorts the scientific facts of the coronavirus; he has proven to be unfaithful to his three wives; he stokes fear in the hearts of his base and does not inspire them to be better people; he encourages his base at his rallies to “take out” any protesters in the crowd; and yes he supports the Second Amendment and an end to abortion, as do I but that is not enough to justify his treacherous, vulgar, deceitful, greedy, malicious behavior and policies.
My conscience does not allow me to overlook the terrible harm he has unleashed in our nation and the world.
Maude Bigford
Branch