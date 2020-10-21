In the first half of 2020, 5,816 persons in the U.S. renounced their citizenship papers. In the year 2019, it was 2,072 persons that renounced their citizenship papers, which is nearly an 180 percent increase for just half of a year.
Some of the reasons are the amount of taxes that persons are forced to pay. Property taxes are handed down to you at whatever they want you to pay. You never actually own a house or a piece of property. You are just a caretaker of either of these.
Constant, failed politics are another reason, and health care is considered just another money-making scam. You can have two insurances related to health care, an 80 percent and a 20 percent, and you can still get billings from hospitals and doctors once you have visited them.
It used to cost $450 for persons to renounce their citizenship papers in the U.S. Now, it has been raised to $2,350, which is 20 times higher than the average costs of other wealthy nations.
Americans that renounce their citizenship papers no longer see the U.S. as a place of opportunity as they once did.
Charles Klein
Scottville