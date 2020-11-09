Halloween aside, “good guys” with masks seems wrong except for Zorro or the Lone Ranger. Now for the cowboy “riding drag” on a cattle drive, “working undercover” just shows common sense. “Macho man” rejection of a face bandana would likely play out in a punishing ordeal; yet only Mr. “Tough-guy” suffers the consequences of his choice. Filtering out trail dust is an obvious need, but today there are deadly serious COVID-19 issues. Significantly, surgical masks protect others better from airborne pathogens than the wearer. Let’s consider some socially engaged folk who might “masquerade” for everyone’s benefit.
That masked man may be “pro-life,” so he carefully masks up for safety of all humans around him regardless of skin tone, whether pink, brown, black, white, wrinkled or in the womb.
If a veteran, it’s understood that unpleasant and difficult orders get issued. Regardless, service people dutifully meet the challenges to selflessly protect, not because they’re suckers, stupid or losers, but because patriots know that united we stand, divided we fall.
Maybe it’s a food service employee who earns kudos from customers appreciating concern for their health. This worker’s also a cinch to be a post-restroom hand washer.
It could also be a sheriff who realizes that tacit approval of those in defiance of the governor’s directives, gives violators the right to spew respiratory waste. Protecting maverick citizen’s freedom to infect fellow citizens should never trump the oath to serve and protect all innocent county citizens and visitors. Noncompliance is the major factor in the COVID-19 resurgence both here and abroad.
Perhaps he’s a father who wants to help fight the pandemic but also believes in setting a good example for the protection of his family.
A masked independent voter would be mortified if her careless hygiene led to an upswing in patient hospitalization, potentially overwhelming care providers or diminishing our medical personal’s effectiveness.
It could be a good citizen, masking so that science based action finally corrals the U.S. pandemic successfully like in many foreign nations.
She could be a teacher who wants kids to remain in school and to give them the best educational year possible under the circumstances.
Possibly he’s a proud Michigander who would regret seeing the medical authorities’ plan for the governor “gunned down” due to destructive interference. Self serving attempts to pretend it’s all OK, only prolongs damages to most of our businesses. High school sports participation taught him that there is no “I” in team.
Maybe he’s an “all lives matter” person who recognizes COVID-19 has “taken out” Native Americans, Latinos and Blacks at rates higher than his “white compatriots.” He greatly regrets needlessly high sickness rates for these fellow citizens. Bravado, based on a “superior” Caucasian immune system, never was his brand.
Could it be a Republican that can’t accept delusional party leadership, advocating bizarre actions contrary to the advice of reputable health experts? This person’s concern for the greater good, especially children and our elders, trumps political posturing.
He could be a Democrat who dislikes wearing a mask but does so for his fellow countrymen, knowing it helps to bring the infection and transference rates down to manageable levels. It’s accepted that until there is a vaccine, much unnecessary suffering and death can be avoided providing there’s full investment in the inconvenience.
If a farmer, he’s aware that distance only protects us temporarily from hot zones of the disease. Our mobile population also moves the active infection too, when seeking safe havens, traveling many miles for work, and vacationing.
It’s possibly a priest whose sermons remind the faithful that selfless acts done for our neighbors, are effectively done for God.
She could be a CIA or FBI agent, noting well the social media drumbeat for so-called mask-free “personal liberty.” It’s a proverbial “burr under the saddle” which the GRU (Russian Military Intelligence) and their scheming leadership desire for rivals. Putin invests in chaos, using nerve-toxins, legal “dark money” (PACs) in support of favored U.S. politicians and big useful idiots to promote citizen confusion from the top down. For just a few rubles more, his bots, trolls and radical-right instigators can exploit the unsuspecting to help derail their own democracy.
Perhaps the Lone Ranger’s trusted sidekick Tonto could share some advice: Colt, silver bullets and posse, bad way to save town (nation) Kemosabe. This time need masks, clean hands and maybe white-man try stay out of other people’s space.
David Chye
Hesperia