Lauren Kreinbrink is an outstanding candidate for Mason County Prosecutor, and I enthusiastically support her candidacy.
Ever since she was in high school, Lauren imagined herself as a prosecutor. She started coming to court and watching hearings at that time and continued those visits through her college and law school years. Lauren got to see early on what it takes to be a prosecutor, by interacting with crime victims, witnesses, police officers and judges. She has developed a special bond with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault which are extremely important participants in the criminal justice system. While in law school, Lauren served not one, but two internships in county prosecutor’s offices, one here in Mason County and second in Ingham County. (During) her clinical semester in law school, she worked closely under the attorney who is now the assistant prosecutor in charge of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office conviction integrity unit, and Lauren scrutinized old cases to ensure that errors were not made. These opportunities provided Lauren with the real world experience which enabled her to hit the ground running when she came out of law school.
When the opportunity presented itself to fill a vacancy here in Mason County, I jumped at the opportunity to bring Lauren back home to Mason County and onto our team. She is a gifted writer and writes virtually all of the appellate briefs on behalf of our office. In her handling of child protection cases, Lauren displays her passion for justice on behalf of our littlest and most vulnerable victims, our children. She is extremely adept in drinking (and) driving prosecution with training as a drug recognition expert, one of the few prosecutors in the state with that training.
As chief assistant prosecutor she is involved in the day-to-day management of the prosecutor’s office and experienced the budgetary process for this upcoming year first hand in developing the office budget. Even outside of work, and in her spare time, Lauren shares her expertise as a key instructor of criminal law and procedure at the West Shore Community College Police Academy.
Nineteen years ago this month, I joined the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecuting attorney after 17 years in private practice. It has been the honor of a lifetime to have your confidence and to be your elected prosecutor for the past 12 years. For that I will be eternally grateful.
Lauren Kreinbrink has the unparalleled experience, talent and passion for prosecution which makes her uniquely qualified to be the next Mason County Prosecuting Attorney. I urge you join me and vote for Lauren Krienbrink for Mason County Prosecutor on Aug. 4.
Paul Spaniola
Ludington