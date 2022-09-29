I am writing to you on behalf of The Michigan Steelheaders, charter boat captains that derive their livelihoods from sport fishing on the Great Lakes, communities that depend on sport fishing to fill their motels, restaurants and downtown stores, and the anglers who depend on the work of the Department of Natural Resources to provide fishing opportunities to 1.1 million licensed anglers in the state. We want to thank Jon for his leadership and support for the $30 million supplemental budget to underwrite 40-year overdue upgrades to the state’s hatchery system, upgrades to equipment and facilities and the replacement of the Lake Michigan Research vessel, RV Steelhead. These improvements will guarantee the MDNR’s ability to rear and stock healthy fish for decades.
Sen. Jon Bumstead's leadership as Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy made this once in a lifetime opportunity happen. It will provide quality and healthy fish populations throughout the state for decades to come. His long and staunch support for conservation, outdoor recreation and the local economies of our lakeshore communities goes back to his six years in the House and serving as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Environment. It was there that he helped pass the $12 million-dollar supplemental appropriations bill to make improvements to the Thompson State Hatchery that resulted in the DNR being able to now plant over 250,000 steelhead trout annually across the state of Michigan.
Sportsmen value results and he has shown he can deliver for the millions of men and women of the state who value our outdoors and its hunting and fishing heritage.
Dennis H. Eade, Holland
Executive Director, Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fishermen's Association