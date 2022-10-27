I was shocked when I heard the GOP sent fake "electors" to Congress. People whose duty it was to vote in the Electoral College. The fakes. I've written National Archives, who sent me to the Office of the Federal Register (for the list).
"Traitors" is the correct term, subverting our democracy. Seriously, traitors.
They were: Kathy Berden, Stanley Grot, Amy Facchinelo, Marian Sheridan, Meshawn Maddock, Michele Lundgren, Rose Rook, Mayra Rodriguez, Hank Choate, Mari-Ann Henry, John Haggard, Clifford Frost, Kent Vanderwood, Timothy King, James Renner and Ken Thompson
Beth Clemensen
Sherman Township