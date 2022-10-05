All summer, starting May 21 and ending Sept. 25 on most weekend evenings, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the hard-driving bass and excessively loud music from the live outdoor entertainment emanating from the Bier Garten at Stix invaded our home, our sanctuary.
In the Hamlin Township Meeting on July 14, Dr. (Andrew) Reimer, owner of Stix, agreed that he would end the music at 10 p.m. On Friday, Sept 24, the band blasted the excessively loud music until 10:45 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 25 until 10:30 p.m.
Stix is a commercial enterprise surrounded by hundreds of residential homes. Neighbors on Decker Road, No Name Road, Golfwood, M-116 and Lakeshore Drive surround the Stix Bier Garten. Multiple neighbors reported independently in township meetings that they recorded 85-95 decibels in their homes. In comparison, the decibels level allowed at the Windmill Farm site south of town is 45 decibels. Because of the excessively loud music, we cannot sit on our deck and entertain friends, enjoy our garden, listen to our own music, watch a movie, or even open our windows to the cool summer breeze.
Most of us moved to Hamlin Township for its rural peacefulness. Many neighbors work all week long, want to rest, and recharge for the next week’s work. This is impossible due to the excessively loud music and driving bass that invades homes every weekend. Some neighbors have little children they are trying to get to sleep. Those of us with health issues, migraine headaches, anxiety, strokes, battling cancer, sleep disorders, find that the excessively loud music emanating from Stix makes our health issues so much worse. The music is so excessively loud that many of us are concerned about hearing loss. Those people who support the loud music emanating from Stix but do not live close by really do not understand. They do not understand because they have the choice to listen to the live outdoor concerts and they have the choice to leave when they want. The neighbors surrounding the bier garten do not have that choice. The
driving bass and excessively loud music invades our homes without our permission.
In Ludington music groups have to fill out an event request and the City Council (for Legacy Park performances from 4-7 p.m.) or the sponsoring business such as West Shore Bank (for Rhythm and Dunes, twice a summer from 6-9 p.m.) chose who is allowed to perform. According to Hamlin Township, Reimer never got a permit or permission for live outdoor entertainment in the bier garten. Neighbors were never notified. Live outdoor entertainment/loud concerts should not be allowed on a commercial property surrounded by residential homes. Reimer is clearly guilty of disturbing the peace by allowing excessively loud outdoor concert bands to
perform in a residential area.
Tiller Landick
Hamlin Township