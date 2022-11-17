Divisiveness, distrust, and paranoia are firmly rooted inside our political theater, fueled by the constant drumbeat from “hate radio” programming, cable television agitators, and the social media feedback loop. Persisting well past the 2020 election, the often faded and tattered flags, banners, and shrines in homage to Trump linger sporadically along Old U.S. 31 and 131, the Mackinaw Trail, and throughout the Eastern U.P. Embedded at the core of this aggrieved political faction is the stop the steal slogan, stoking the ire of our roadside dissidents.
Currently we are healing from damage already done to our collective governance and social well-being, yet the potential for more chaos looms. Mistrust and fear abets confusion over our election legitimacy and at the highest levels, the notion of what is free and fair gets badly twisted. The often repeated concept that “if we lose, it was rigged and stolen” is accepted with religious fervor. Simply stating facts or requesting evidence of alleged misdeeds by election officials is futile. Extra audits, 60 court decisions, and official assurances from notable Republican administrators can not budge that blind belief. Sadly, neither proof, truth, nor logic matters in this single-minded realm.
The absentee ballot is a favorite false argument for peddlers of election illegitimacy, plying far-fetched schemes of system perversion. The Michigan regulation prohibiting counting absentee ballots until Election Day is shamelessly slandered. If election workers are busy helping voters until the polls close, these ballots are counted last and often late in the evening. Absentee voter numbers can be enormous in left-leaning urban areas as thousands of folk opt to avoid the hours-long lines or wisely choose to minimize virus transmission risk.
Concurrent with the day-long shift, fatigued poll workers try to finish the count after closing time. Early vote leads from lightly populated rural areas typically shrink once the high-density urban vote tabulations are added to state totals. These late reported returns take extra time, and are often targeted for those wild allegations that “boxes
of ballots are dumped into the tally illegally.”
Far right organizations have groomed sympathetic followers of questionable intent to wait in the wings as replacements for poll watchers and workers. Normally this might be of minor concern, but since 2020, many poll workers have endured verbal harassment and threats of violence, resulting in abnormally high turnover rates near 20%. Let us hope enough of the election-night system remains staffed by capable workers of integrity who value our free election tradition.
The two-year break from the “daily drama” which steadily chipped away at our sensibility limits has been refreshing. Unfortunately, with an ebbing pandemic, surges in consumer demand caused a flare-up of global inflation. Supply chain disruptions and the energy industry’s high profiting made things worse. Biden’s popularity has suffered, even though the U.S. actually sees less inflation than other nations. The knee-jerk political response is to slam the president despite record high employment and his delivery of much needed road-bridge upgrades.
In congress, the disturbing pattern of white-washing criminal activity instead of policing their own ranks means delusional and dangerous Party members could be awarded crucial committee leadership.
A GOP-controlled House of Representatives effectively hamstrings the president’s legislative agenda. Expect a congressional three-ring circus atmosphere with sideshows featuring fire-eating members like Greene (GA), Gohmert (TX), and Gates (FL), on a vengeance tour, trumping up impeachment charges while others investigate the FBI, Hunter Biden and our A.G. Merit Garland. Expect debt limit extension used as a hostage to force budget cutbacks in critical areas, ranging from canceling the aid to Ukraine to cuts in Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security benefits.
Most troubling, each election success supported by such unrestrained radicals enhances the normalization of thuggish rhetoric and behavior for political gain. Additionally, the social media pile-on threatening Civil War, should consider the hell on earth family-lifestyle endured when immersed in endless terrorist reprisals. A “Bleeding Kansas” during the U.S. Civil War, Franco’s Hitler-aided brutality during the Spanish Civil War, and more recent Protestant-Catholic insanity and mayhem in Ireland, provide eye-opening lessons for stopping that nonsense before it begins.
Except for a few Republicans of conscience who have courageously stood against fascist tactics — fear, thinly veiled support, silent compliance, and denial rule the Party. Now more than ever our precious vote remains the only real defense capable of stopping the routine steal of empathy, peace of mind, and respect for law and order.
David Chye
Hesperia