I was for the wall when it was first mentioned. Why? Because I saw hundreds of people walking on a road as far as the eye could see, and I am thinking, what is prepared for them? They are tired, traveling 1,000 miles from Central American countries. They are traumatized people. And sure enough, there were no preparations made.
Where were the homes or apartment buildings to house them? I read of children in cages. Who’s fault is that? And now living in tents. How many nights can you camp out? These are real people, but our prejudices prevent us from considering their needs. If you turn your head to them, then you are a racist.
I pictured land purchased, house trailers set up, well sunk, electricity brought in (and so on. Homes) furnished, of course. Smartphones, TV or computers (are) some (of the) things we consider necessities. Spanish-speaking pediatricians, dentists, OBs, hospitals for surgeries. Stores with food and items they would purchase. Oh, they will need financial and food assistance from (the) government until they get jobs. Why hasn’t anything been prepared? Oh yes, they will need English-speaking classes or we need to learn Spanish.
If you were not for the wall, then where is your responsibility for the human crisis that you more or less created?
We need to network to analyze the problems and find solutions. Can other states take in some of these people. Can homes be found here in Ludington? Apartments built for them? I read there are apartments being built on Rath (Avenue). How many people can Ludington provide for? How many jobs can we find for Spanish-speaking people?
The state of Texas needs cash, donations of any kind, volunteers and Spanish-speaking doctors. When? Immediately. Shame on you who turn your heads and do not care.
Here are charities that need this help: American Gateways, Angry Tias and Abuelas, Annunciation House, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, Immigrant Families Together, Immigrant Justice Now, Interfaith Welcome Coalition, Justice For Our Neighbors, Kids In Need Of Defense, La Posada Providence, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), Human Rights Initiative of North Texas and Together Rising.
These charities and organizations need help.
Give.
Linda Johnson
Ludington