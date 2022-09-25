I remember an incident; I believe took place in early 2018. I had read somewhere that a bill might be introduced in the Michigan State House of Representatives to grant all Michigan employees sick leave for a few days per year. This would allow them to attend doctor’s appointments and stay home with sick children or when they were ill themselves without sacrificing a day’s pay or even their jobs. Since I do not want to be served by a sick individual in a restaurant or at another business or be exposed to contagious diseases by a coworker, I am in favor of this effort.
Curt VanderWall was our representative at that time and he routinely held coffee hours to meet with his constituents. Shortly after I was made aware of this proposal, I attended one of his coffee hours at the North Woods Cafe in Scottville. The meeting was well attended with many comments and questions being offered.
I asked (then) Rep. VanderWall if he could see his way clear to support some sort of effort to grant Michigan employees a few days of sick leave annually, stating my reasoning in support of the idea.
He replied in a curt and huffy manner that he would not support it and said, “I am a businessman, and I don’t like to be told what to do.”
As far as I am aware, the bill was never introduced or maybe it was shunted off to committee, where it was buried. Later that year a petition drive was started to put a sick leave proposal on the ballot. Mr. VanderWall decided to give up his seat as representative, to run for State Senator (he won in November).
I signed that petition along with enough others for the proposal to be put on the ballot. The Michigan Legislature then had the option of bypassing the ballot and enacting the proposal as law. This they did with Rep. VanderWall voting in favor. However, there is a huge caveat here. The avowed intention, which was made clear before the election, was to pass it before the election with the intended purpose of gutting it after the election. This they did along with another proposal having to do with the minimum wage ($15 per hour proposed. The legislature changed that to $12.05 per hour by 2030). Mr. VanderWall was part of the illegitimate scheme and voted to gut the laws just passed. The Legislature was advised that such shenanigans were not legal but persisted anyway. A court has recently ruled (four years later) that the Legislature, in fact, acted illegally but the ruling has been appealed. So the intent to defraud the voters is still extant within the Republican legislature.
Mr. VanderWall is giving up his Senate seat in order to be elected our Representative once more. Will he act as our representative to the state legislature or will he vote as the businessman he has declared himself to be? I suggest the voters make the discussion moot, by electing Brian Hosticka as our representative from the 102nd District.
Preserve our republic.
Save democracy.
Vote Democrat. Elect Brian Hosticka, 102nd District Representative
Barry Matthews
Hamlin Township