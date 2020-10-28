My wife and I first met Ed May six months ago when we learned he planned to run for First Ward councilman. Since then, we've come to know him sufficiently well to confidently support him in this election.
Ted has had an enormous amount of varied and substantive experience, most of it in leadership positions.
He was elected captain of his college football team. He was Community Education Director of the Year in the State of West Virginia in 1982. He was elected president of two different school fundraising associations. And after joining the FBI, he was elected to represent the Indianapolis Division to the National FBI Agents Association.
As a community education director, he worked efficiently with his school district to fund, install and operate his programs in multiple school facilities.
As a senior FBI agent, he directed state and national scale investigations, investigations that oversaw guiding the collective efforts of very competitive state and federal agencies.
These successful endeavors imply, confirm rather, a natural ability to enable people to resolve their differences in order to accomplish their goal. In 14 years on the county commission, I learned first hand how valuable this skill could be.
We've come to know Ted as a disarmingly honest and humorous guy, a trait which we know played a large part in his past achievements. He is a natural people person. He'd be an extremely easy man to work with while also being thorough, discerning, perceptive and decisive. He is the kind of man you'd want as your councilman.
We have long been in local politics and community affairs. We've worked with a great many people in that time. We wish Ted had been on of them.
We want Ted to be our First Ward councilman.
Terry and Sandra Plank Luxford
Ludington