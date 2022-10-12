Thank you for your editorial on Sept. 13 in support of the Branch Township ballot proposal and also the front page coverage on Oct. 7. The Branch Township residents do appreciate having this very important and needed information published.
Our facilities have been inadequate for many years. Our township board has always been very mindful in their spending of tax dollars. They don't ask for much, but now it is time for us to show our support for this much needed millage. We have a great fire department and a great township board.
Please join me in voting Yes.
Ginny Martz
Branch Township