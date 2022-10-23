I senior adult woman, 78, and a life-long Michigan resident. I’m fairly bright, a mom and even a great great-grandma. I have strong beliefs and one of them is that the person in charge of my physical well-being is me. This is necessary for all functioning adults. No one is in charge but me. This is the main reason I support Proposal 3. I do not want anyone else making medical decisions for me. It's just this simple. No one else’s beliefs, ideas or truths apply to me unless I adopt them. Please vote yes on Proposal 3.
Christine Warne
Ludington