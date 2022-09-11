Now is the time to start thinking about November. Yes, there's likely to be snow. Yes, it's a time to give thanks and gather with family. Yes, it's a time to start decorating for Christmas. But November is important for another reason. It's the month we get to vote. And like it or not, your vote does count. It's easy to think otherwise: "Why should I bother?" Well, the answer to that question is because it can change the things you are concerned about: school issues, taxes, rights, laws, child care, environment, infrastructure, prescription costs, safety and so much more. Everything I've listed, and more, can affect your lifestyle, your finances, and more importantly, our democratic system of government. Think about it. We can't control everything, but your vote along with others can have a tremendous impact.
Get to know your candidates. I've met one candidate that embodies everything I hold dear. That candidate is Terry Sabo, who is running for Michigan State Senate. Terry is running as a Democrat, and his background and voting record are impressive. His views line up with my own on where we should be heading in our beloved State of Michigan. With his background in the U.S. Air Force, law enforcement and firefighter, not to mention his years of service as a state representative, he is certain to be an outstanding senator.
I encourage you to vote, yes, but also take the time to learn about these candidates… attend forums, read the literature and newspaper and attend gatherings that support these contenders. Learn about Terry, and others, then vote.
Dee Payment
Ludington