Mason County now has a choice for sheriff.
Michael Meyer has declared as a write-in candidate for the previously uncontested position of Mason County Sheriff.
Mike graduated from MCC and MSU. He furthered his education at DePaul University in Chicago. He is a Vietnam veteran, a retired truck driver and for many years, was a producer and director at WOTV-TV in Grand Rapids.
Michael was disturbed by Sheriff Cole's open letter to Governor Whitmer which had all the appearances of a partisan public shaming of the governor at the height of her dealing with the pandemic. Michael views this as a striking example of Cole's overstepping his authority.
Sheriff Cole must be be shown there is opposition to his conduct from within his constituency.
Simply print Michael Meyer on the line below the incumbent and fill in the oval on the right.
Adrianne Oswald
Ludington