For years, I have considered myself to be a member of the silent majority, believing that we are allowed to hold and participate in peaceful demonstrations, gather in groups to show our support for any person or organization of our choice and to support our elected officials and law enforcement agencies and what they stand for.
On Sept. 19, while waiting at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Ludington Avenue, there was a Michigan State Police officer standing in the intersection attempting to direct the caravan of Trump supporters onto North Jebavy Drive. Once the light changed allowing traffic to move east and west on Ludington Avenue, the caravan totally disregarded his signal to turn and proceeded west on Ludington Avenue narrowly missing the officer.
The officer made several attempts to turn the caravan onto Jebavy Drive but each attempt caused him to step back or possibly be struck by the vehicles in the caravan. I observed one vehicle in the caravan with the sun roof opened and a one-finger salute towards the officer showing through the sun roof. In my mind, the participants in the caravan showed no respect for either the officer or his life. This officer became a target for those who chose to disregard his attempt to direct them onto Jebavy Drive.
In reading about this gathering in the Ludington Daily News, it was pointed out that the caravan was to head west on U.S. 10 to Jebavy Drive then turn north. That is not what I saw. Also, an (letter to the editor) in the Sept. 28 edition of the Daily News (alleged) seeing firearms being waved in the back of one or more pickup trucks in the caravan. It was also noted that the City of Ludington did not grant permission for the caravan to use Ludington Avenue as a part of the route to get the caravan to its final destination. For that, the city council, mayor and chief of police are to be commended.
Perhaps it is time for the Mason County Commission to take a look at how to better handle gatherings of this type for I feel that in this case, a bullet may have been dodged. Fortunately, no one was hurt and there were no cases of disturbances reported by either the police of sheriff’s departments.
If this was a rally in support of President Trump and his promises of “law and order,” then perhaps we need to take a look at our local law enforcement agencies and find out on which side of law and order do they stand.
If I were to use some of the president’s past examples, then all of the participants were instigators or thugs and looking for an excuse to start something. I choose not to classify all participants in this manner as I do not wish to be brought down to their level, but I want to believe that those who disregarded the officer were from outside the area looking for a reason to create an issue and not Mason County residents.
• Does this mean that a show of force is permissible and an open display of firearms is an acceptable part of a demonstration for any elected official or anyone who chooses to run for public office?
• Even with that, does that excuse the lawless behavior of some of the participants in the caravan who chose not to follow the signals of the officer at the intersection?
• Was this a peaceful rally, or a show of force by those (allegedly) waving firearms?
• Should there have been more than the one officer at the intersection as this intersection has six lanes for traffic?
I was born and raised in this county and returned upon retirement. I have always felt that, for the most part, Mason County has had good, responsible citizens. The citizens that we elect to run the county, cities and villages are and have been good caring leaders and ones that we can count on to resolve issues and keep us all safe. On the local front, there does not seem to be any hard display of polarization for any political party or person running for a public office.
This is a very good place to live and retire, well-managed and run by our elected officials and we should all be proud to be a member of this community.
Richard Stahl
Hamlin Township