Recently, one of (the Daily News) readers wrote in to comment that those against Proposal 3 are spreading misinformation… There are already laws that restrain abortion in Michigan, so we shouldn’t feel threatened by a potential state constitutional amendment. However, an amendment to a state constitution supersedes state laws that are contrary to that amendment. Therefore, the concerns expressed by those who oppose Proposal 3 regarding losing current restrictions are not misinformation.
Interesting to note: It should be of concern to all of us that any attending health care professional is given the ability to approve abortion - see end of paragraph (1) of the proposed amendment. Under Michigan law, a “health care professional” includes medical doctors, dentists, acupuncturists, massage therapists, optometrists, counselors and more — see for yourself by looking for the listing of licensed health professions by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
I believe many who vote ‘yes’ on Proposal 3 will end up with buyer’s remorse if it passes. To further consider the potential impact, watch “I Didn’t kNOw” on YouTube.
Jennifer Richert
Ludington