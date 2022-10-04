It was interesting to see the media bias demonstrated by (Ludington Daily News') David Bossick when comparing the two opposing groups with respect to Proposal 3 (in the Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 edition).
With the pro-abortion group he states that there were dozens of people in the group compared to the pro life group were he states there was a handful of people when in reality there was also "dozens" of people there for pro-life. He then shows opposing pictures on the next page with the entire group shown for the pro-abortion group, while he crops the pro-life group picture to include only four people, instead of showing the entire group all across the courthouse lawn.
The article also fails to state the reasons the pro-life people oppose Proposal 3. So if I may, I will state the real reasons we are opposed to Proposal 3:
Proposal 3 would allow:
• Any kind of abortion, including partial birth abortion
• Any time during the pregnancy, including up to the moment before birth
• Any woman at any age could get an abortion including teenagers, without parental consent
• Abortions would be funded by you and me, the tax payers
• Abortions could be performed by persons other than doctors
• Abortion providers won't be held liable.
Proposal 3 is too extreme. Vote NO on proposal 3
Bob Newton
Ludington