I would like to thank the Ludington Daily News and Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce for their candidate forums. I especially love the forum they did for the candidates for the Ludington school board. Oh wait, that’s right, they didn’t hold one for the Ludington school board candidates which I am one of the four candidates for the three available seats. If they did a forum I could go into more specifics on my campaign for the Ludington school board.
Back in 2014, (it) published each candidates interview separate and the interviews published were longer. This time (it) gave each candidate equal and shorter space than in 2014. Why did (it) do that this election year? That is not a question I can answer but maybe (it) can.
My interview was conducted on Sept. 11 and it took them 19 days to conduct interviews with the other candidates and get the interviews published. Why that long? Every other elected office that is being challenged by another candidate had (its) own separate interview published in their own separate issue of the Ludington Daily News.
I believe teachers who aren’t coaches, and students who aren’t athletes should be recognized as much for their accomplishments as coaches and athletes. I said that in my interview but for some reason it was overlooked when my interview was published.
Jason Wolven
Ludington
Editor's Note: The Daily News published stories for the First and Fifth Wards in the City of Ludington where candidates for each competitive race were interviewed and published as a single story per-ward, similar to the Ludington Board of Education. Competitive races at the county commission level and of a wider area had stories published for individual candidates.