A couple weeks ago I was waiting at a local auto service garage. With me were a dignified older lady reading a hardcover book and a man perhaps in his early 30s, idly checking his cell phone, just as I was. The television ran quietly with none of us watching it. We have all been there. Nobody speaks, as if it’s against the rule.
But it struck me that this was just not right. I wanted to change it. What could I say? Talking up the weather would be easy, but I waited instead. Then the man got up to get a cup of the ever-present coffee. After he took a sip, I asked, “How’s the coffee?” That was all it took to spark something wonderful.
He said, “It’s not good, but it’s all right.” I remarked that I can’t handle caffeine very well. He explained that at home he uses a special creamer that counteracts the caffeine, and added a few words about things he does to stay healthy.
The older lady listening, turned toward us and commented that her late husband always drank more coffee than was good for him. We both nodded attentively.
She went on to tell us how her husband spent his last healthy days finishing a fix-up project at their house which had dragged on too long. She added that a few months back her husband unexpectedly wanted to get a new suit and she had wondered why. But he insisted, and got a new white shirt, too, although he had others in the closet.
She thought he might want them for a wedding coming up in the family. But then, she said, his health took a turn for the worst. After a short time he died just two months ago.
This sweet looking lady explained she came to realize he somehow knew his time was short. That was why he worked so hard, at his advanced age of over 90, to finish that fix-up project, and why he insisted on getting a new suit and new shirt.
She described taking the tags off that new shirt and delivering it with the suit to the funeral home for him to be dressed. “He knew something was coming.” She smiled sadly, and added, “They always thought I would be the one to go first. But somehow it turned out to be him. I sure do miss him.” It was a tender moment, hearing her talk lovingly about her spouse.
We each commented on how precious life is and that we cannot take it for granted. We agreed that we need to trust God for our security. Finally, she added, with a smile, “I’m 89 now, and I guess I’m doing pretty good taking care of myself.”
The other man and I complimented her. She did look healthy and pleasant. We spent a few moments quietly pondering the experience she had shared with us. We all three were blessed by this conversation.
Soon the attendant came and the lady left with her car. We never learned each other’s names, and I don’t expect to see either one again. But I was really glad I started to talk with a stranger.
Stan Hagemeyer
Fountain