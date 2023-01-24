Yes, yes, yes. Thank you (for the letter “Asks plaintiff in suits against city to stop” in Jan. 17, 2023, edition of the Daily News) from Ludington in regard to your wonderfully worded letter about the recent lawsuit filed against the city to put a stop to the sanctioned deer cull. As (the letterwriter) stated in that letter, “It is a disservice to the city and its taxpayers.” I completely agree.
I’d like to expand on the disservice to the taxpayers on behalf of the multiple thousands of dollars we, the gardeners, spend to try to make our yards so pretty; then trying to protect our yards and gardens from herds of deer running rampant through them leaving destruction behind to trees, bushes and plants we have lovingly planted with such anticipation of the joy and beauty they will give us and passers-by. Deer can cause disease and car accidents and with human injury. The does often times have twins. So again this year we will have even more in the herds.
Our yards are housing birds and squirrels that do no harm. What we plant feed birds, good bugs and are a place for the beautiful butterflies to live and eat. They also cause no harm.
Gardeners have a passion to plant beauty in nature, therefore, leaving this earth a better place. There are numerous health benefits to gardening. Doctors recommend getting involved in gardening. It is so good psychologically, mentally, emotionally and physically. Worrying about the deer constantly is certainly not healthy. Prisons even have inmates involved in gardening as a form of therapy.
However, us gardeners and taxpayers will continue to be punished because there will be no deer cull. Therefore, we will have to continue to spend thousands of dollars on products to deter deer, that sometimes work and sometimes don’t. Not to forget the replacement of trees, plants and so forth that are too damaged to survive.
Possibly the person who filed that lawsuit should take some lessons in empathy so he could understand the heartache we feel when we walk our yards in the peaceful morning, and note the destruction, and simply what to cry.
I cannot understand the joy anyone would get from filing, yet another lawsuit, this one affecting the hearts of many who anticipate spring and the joy of gardens. With no deer cull the battle will continue — gardeners vs. deer. I will not give up. I am not a quitter, most gardeners aren’t. I say to the filer of the lawsuit — shame on you.
Carol J. Troyer
Ludington