Thanks for the memories! The Dec. 24, 2022, History page featured the Longfellow Elementary School singing Christmas tree of 1954. Pictured were 15 girls, third grade and up, festively costumed in green capes adorned with Christmas decorations. The singer at the top had a star above her head. The finishing touch was a beautiful angel along side the “tree.” The fourth graders shown became the LHS Class of 1963 which will celebrate a 60 year reunion in August 2023. I sent copies of your special photo to classmates across Michigan and the country. It has been fun trying to identify each singer!
Keep pulling up photos from your files. The saying goes: “A photo is worth a thousand words.”
Betty J. Tabor
Ludington