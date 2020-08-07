Thank you for being such a wonderful, incredibly strong, supportive community to work, grow, and live in. We are grateful for the outpouring of support, questions, concerns, and thoughts about what learning and teaching will look like in the fall in these uncertain times. We hear you, we care, and we continue to work with a team to create the best possible options out there. We wish we could say exactly what this fall will look like, but things change daily, and we are forced to wait to see what happens closer to our start date. We continue to plan for various scenarios because for the first time in modern education, public health is driving public education. These are unprecedented times.
Learning this fall will be meaningful and robust. Students will be learning new material to prepare them for their futures — in whatever format that learning needs to take place. Work will be collected and graded. Learning will continue because your children matter.
We are writing to you representing more than 215 teachers, counselors and support staff who are dedicated to your kids and this community. All of us would rather be in the buildings, face-to-face with our kids. We miss the daily craziness of being in-person, seeing the kids — their faces and their personalities — listening to their stories, and helping them grow. We miss all the different ways we let students know we care and they matter. You are in our hearts. But we want to teach and work with students in the safest, best learning/teaching environment. Students’ and staff members’ safety is our priority, as is the safety of all of our families and extended families.
We want normal back. But what school will look like in-person this fall will not be what school looked like prior to COVID-19. Students will not be able to get up and move around the classroom. Teachers will not be able to stand or squat down next to a student to provide that extra one-on-one help or the small group work, or the turn and talk to a partner as traditionally offered in the ‘normal’ school day. There will be no sharing of books, supplies, notes, etc. We will be limited in our ability to comfort, console, celebrate, hug or fist bump with our kids. But we will make every effort to safely make those connections with our kids.
The reality is that our classrooms, buildings, and common spaces are not designed for the necessary safety guidelines. That is why the team has been working throughout the summer to provide parents and families with options that best fit their schedules and needs, while allowing safer options for in-person instruction.
We are grateful for the guidance and leadership Superintendent Kennedy has provided through this arduous task of creating plans that meet all of our families’ and students’ needs for K-12 learning in the fall, while following the public health guidelines. While we don’t know right now what learning may need to look like on Sept. 8, know that not a day goes by that we are not working on this as a team – of teachers, support staff (paraprofessionals, secretaries, bus drivers, custodians, etc.), school board members, administrators, parents, students and community members
In these stressful, confusing times and always, it is a great time to be an Oriole.
Judy Bussey, Ludington EA President
Jennie Vandervest, Ludington ESP President