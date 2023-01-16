This Christmas season, Meijer on U.S. 10 in Ludington supported the senior citizens very generously at the Free Soil Senior Center.
Meijer is well known for being a reliable store that provides one-stop shopping to our community. For seniors, this convenience of multiple departments rounds out their purchasing power.
Meijer also adds to their ease of lifestyle for independent shopping. Thank you Meijer for your deep contribution to the senior citizens thriving in our area.
Sarah Andersen
Mason County