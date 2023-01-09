I wish to thank the gentleman who interrupted my dinner Monday, Jan. 2, evening. When the doorbell went off, I grumbled, “who would be visiting on this dark evening at this time.” A man was standing on my deck. He apologized for ringing the doorbell during dinner but wanted to inform me that my horse was out and standing by the busy road. I profusely thanked him for letting me know, dragged on my boots and scurried to the barn without even a jacket. The gentleman said that he had tried to entice my horse back over the broken down fence but had no luck. That did not surprise me as “you can lead a horse to water but...”
I do have the solution to the problem, though. I call it using judicious bribes. It works on dogs and horses and even once in a while, on kids. A little grain in the bottom of a bucket, shaken hard and with the call “Come on” makes horses gallop home. I am glad no one was standing between him and the gate!
This letter is to say “Thank you” to the unknown gentleman who took time out of his homeward journey to stop along a dark and busy road to try to put a wandering horse back in the pasture and then came to the house to let me know about it. Several cars drove by as I was heading for the barn and never slowed down, most likely not even noticing a thousand pounds of horse standing on the shoulder.
To the gentleman who stopped:
Sir, if you read this letter, be assured there will always be a cup of hot coffee awaiting you if you ring my doorbell again. Sincere thanks from the bottom of my heart.
Barry Matthews
Hamlin Township