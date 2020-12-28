An enthusiastic thank you to whoever was responsible for the delightful Santa parade in the Fourth Ward the other evening (Friday, Dec. 18). The fire trucks, the police cars, the lights and the sirens but mostly I'm convinced it was the real Santa in the sleigh. It was a happy moment.
A note: I'm old enough to know the real Santa from guys who dress like him.
Happy Christmas to all Mason County residents. Wear your masks, keep your distance and wash your hands.
Stay safe,
Adrianne Oswald,
Ludington