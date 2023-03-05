Here we are fighting with each other as always. It does not matter what one party wants to do anymore, you can bet your bottom dollar the other party will vote not to do it.
Our government worries about China. They are working hard in South America, signing contracts with Chile, Brazil and others for mining rights to minerals and metals we will all need in the coming years. What exactly are we doing in South America? We hardly ever hear or see anything about these countries. Do we help any of them? Do we set up business deals that will help them an us going forward? They are our neighbors. Not Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan. Can America show the world what we can do for a country that needs help? Not just if a war is going on but to lift a country out of poverty so their people can have a better life. I really have my doubts.
We here can’t even pass a gun law to protect out own children in school.
We can’t even stop the shooting of black people by law enforcement.
We can’t even pass laws so everyone pays their fair share of taxes.
But oh yes, we can fight with each other for power and money. (Money owns America… and politicians )
John Gancarz
Manistee