Of course no one has ever blamed Donald Trump for COVID-19. The blame lies in the lack of leadership exhibited by admitting to trying to cover up the danger, by ignoring the doctors and scientists, by not calling for the wearing of masks and physically distancing as our patriotic duty to one another.
No one blames a person for using every legal tax break found in our ridiculously complicated tax laws. You can be sure the Biden family used those breaks to pay approximately $300,000 of their nearly $1million dollar income, as their newly released documents show. The same goes for Kamala Harris and her husband and their income of $3 million dollars and their tax bill of $1.1 million. Those lucky enough to enjoy a middle class income often pay approximately a third of their income to support infrastructure and programs that help make this country great for us all.
The blame comes when millionaires and billionaires manipulate and push the boundaries of tax laws to deduct items like $70,000 worth of hair cuts and styling, and depreciation on buildings identified in the tax filings as businesses that are truly homes where a business meeting might take place once or twice a year.
What kind of person do you think will support the tightening of those tax laws?
While blame can be found in the reckless use of flammable objects in and around tinder-dry forests, firefighters themselves have been repeating the calls of climate scientists for years saying climate change is contributing to more wind, dryer conditions, and more damaging wildfires. Denying the effects and withdrawing from international agreements to lessen the the production of carbon in the atmosphere create more consequences.
Plenty of blame can be found in protests that lead to violence. Unfortunately, without arrests the true source of that violence is hard to pin-point. Blame however, can clearly be laid at the feet of someone who calls for white supremacy groups — who Homeland Security has already labeled the source of the greatest threat of terrorism — like the Proud Boys to “stand ready.” People are going to die because of those two words, and the blame lies in part, with the speaker.
My parents used to laugh about how their votes cancelled one another out. We Americans used to simply acknowledge that others who we knew and maybe even loved held different political opinions, and the majority of the country would hold sway over who won a seat until the next election.
Now the country too often finds itself divided by horrible, aggressive fear mongering. We see behavior we would never allow in our children. We lose sight of the goodness in one another in spite of our political differences.
And the blame? I place this too at the feet of the man who calls the free press the “enemy of the people,” who tells his supporters to “knock the crap out of him,” and “I promise I will pay your legal fees” if you do so. Regarding a candidate, later convicted of assault after attacking a reporter Trump declared, “Any guy that can do a body slam, he is my type!” After security guards removed a protester at a rally, Trump said, "I'd like to punch him in the face, I'll tell you.” From the ghost written “Art Of The Deal," Trump said, "Even in elementary school, I was a very assertive, aggressive kid. In the second grade I actually gave a teacher a black eye — I punched my music teacher because I didn't think he knew anything about music…”
The blame with our division lies with the person who promotes and entices violence, who called for the use of flash bombs, tear gas and even the relatively new heat ray against peaceful protesters in a park so he could walk to a church for a photo op, holding a Bible that wasn’t his, at a church he doesn’t attend, that denounced the stunt as soon as the minister was informed it had occurred. The Intercept reported, “Maj. Adam DeMarco, appointed that evening to act as a liaison officer between the D.C. National Guard and the U.S. Park Police, testified before the House Natural Resources Committee that the events of June 1 were ‘deeply disturbing’ to him, and that he observed the protesters acting peacefully.”
We all should be deeply disturbed. This is Trump’s America.
Deb Del Zoppo
Ludington