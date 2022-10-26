Before voting on Proposal 3, please think about the people affected by abortion restrictions and how they are affected.
The typical abortion patient is already a mother, in her late 20s, white, attended some college, has a low income, is unmarried, is having her first abortion and is affiliated with a Christian religion.
Most of us know single parents and their struggles to provide for their families. Most live paycheck to paycheck and cannot tolerate any more financial distress. The rising costs of food, rent, and childcare are already causing frustration and stress.
Nearly half of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended. Choosing how to handle an unwanted or unviable pregnancy is always a sad and difficult decision. It is an easier decision for women of means.
Those without money for childcare or the ability to take time off from work are not so fortunate. One in four women in the U.S. experience an abortion in their lifetime. We all likely know someone who has made this tough decision, though stigma often keeps their stories untold. Their reasons are personal and varied. No one takes the decision of abortion lightly. Studies have shown that when it hits close to home (e.g., your pregnant child, your unviable fetus) even those with anti-abortion stances, often
reevaluate.
An abortion ban would have many devastating, negative impacts including increased likelihood of family living in poverty, increased likelihood of dependence on public assistance, increased likelihood of disruption to education, decreased employment opportunities and earning prospects, emotional distress of having to carry a child due to rape or incest, increased concern for mothers’ physical and mental health and increased danger of having illegal, unsafe abortions.
Voting yes on Proposal 3 will allow the mother, not the government, to make this decision for herself.
Karen Mac
Ludington