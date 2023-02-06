People are coming to America in very large numbers. I don’t know who they are. Are they migrants or immigrants? Refugees? Mothers with children? Gang people? Which gangs? They are not Mexicans. People are coming from Central American countries, Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and many other countries.
Why are they walking to Texas and not Southern California like Mexicans do, where there is a wall and traffic is monitored? Because this trek starts in Central America, and (it) is $1,000 miles to Texas. To walk west California is a longer distance.
You can see people crowded on a two-lane highway spilling over onto the shoulder of the road. They are walking through Mexico, carrying nothing. Nothing. I would need to backpack a hairbrush, deodorant and so on. I need three meals a day and bathroom facilities. Some are wearing flip flops. This walking trip defies my imagination. (I want badly to go to Kalamazoo and eat at Hunan Gardens. Do I try walk it?)
Over 1 million people have entered Texas. The churches and charities are overwhelmed. They are asking for donations of any kind, cash, volunteers and Spanish speaking doctors. When? Two years ago. A church could not fit any more bodies in its building so 30 men were placed outside on the sidewalk.
Texas buses of flies people to New York City. This is a large city and should be able to handle homeless people. The mayor is doing all he can and places people in hotels. One woman with her daughter and husband, at seeing the hotel room, asks in dismay, “Where is the kitchen?” No kitchen. So using hotel rooms is getting way too expensive, so arrangements are made to move people out (of) the hotel to a terminal. The ungrateful homeless people will not leave the fancy hotel and are complaining about the food. (People from other countries eat and prepare food differently. That’s a no-brainer.)
They want to stay in the hotel and not go to the terminal. (Maybe terminal sounds too much like “termination.”) Anyways, is this a bus or a train terminal? Mattresses and bed sheets moved into an area? No men and women will be separated. Cots are provided crowded end to end. Your head will be either to other person’s feet or head. (I cannot roll over on a cot.) Are terminals heated. can you take your clothes off to sleep? The place looked like an early hell.
I have been waiting for these people to speak up and in New York City they are. They came here to the promised land of plenty. (It ain’t no more. It’s not the ‘50s anymore.) Who told these people there are jobs and good education here? They are here to pick our fruit. Is there fruit in New York City? Well, they can pluck our chickens and weed our gardens. I hear they are hard workers and will do any job for less dinero. (And not complain.) I think I might like to hire one myself.
I am waiting for the federal government to do something and have come to the conclusion that the responsibility lies on us citizens. I wish Kamela (Harris) would hire me to help tackle this very immense problem — to care for people who came here with nothing but high hopes. You know who could do this job? Mothers. Not just any mother but mothers were raised large families. They know how to take care of people starting with nothing. Cripes, these people even have to learn to speak a language.
A school in Ludington is being razed and apartments are planned. For whom? Section 8? Homeless shelters? Luxury apartments? Or unexpected guests? Maybe Ludington has been picked as the next city to help.
I gotta go study my Spanish.
Linda Johnson
Ludington