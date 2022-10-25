There are three points I would make about Proposal 3 and the campaign to stop It from becoming law. Those, in order of importance, are that abortion is much-needed healthcare and the government should stay out of our doctors’ offices; that the abortion ban is based on religious beliefs, and that Proposal 3 is neither confusing nor extreme.
• Abortion is healthcare. Ask yourself: Should a woman be forced to carry a fetus that is dead or dying at the risk of her own health? Should a 12-year-old rape victim be forced to become a mother? If your answer is that those circumstances are “God’s will,” then your opinion is based on your religious beliefs.
• Religious freedom isn’t the power to force others to live by your beliefs. Religious freedom is the right to believe or not to believe. Women should intrinsically have the right to make choices about religion, their own bodies and their own futures.
• As to the campaign from those against reproductive freedom: Proposal 3 is neither confusing nor extreme. Here is what Proposal 3 says; you decide if it’s confusing or extreme. Don’t let a yard sign decide for you.
Proposal 3 will:
• Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and infertility.
• Allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit it if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health.
• Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right and prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual to exercise her rights established by this amendment.
• Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.
Not confusing, not extreme.
Cheryl Erickson
Ludington