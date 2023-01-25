There is an old proverb that a good man deserves an enemy to tell him his faults. For some reason this proverb seems to fit the political situation involving the Scottville City Commission. Unfortunately, that nugget of wisdom does not apply to just the current occupants of the Commission. It has been a trend over recent years, which calls into question compliance with some of the tenants of the city charter as well as the foundations of any democratic process.
I like to think that the keystones of democracy are portrayed, when those who participate (whether commissioners or the citizens they represent), have the ability to take ownership in that process. To do so, access must be provided. Their voice needs to be heard. And finally, through a process of consensus building, those who hold leadership roles in that process can each take some degree of ownership in the decisions that result from that process.
It has become all too common, that instead of a participant’s voice being heard, that individual is either not allowed to speak or the opinion expressed is dismissed because it does not fit in with someone else’s established agenda. Rather than access being provided; that individual is subjected to stonewalling or is seen as an antagonist to the agenda of a dominating few. This is adolescent behavior.
The agenda of a few, again played a role in the last election when an individual commissioner was voted out of office. It became immediately clear the somebody’s agenda was disrupted, resulting in a prominent commissioner submitting a letter of resignation. After a flurry of activity, that resignation was retracted.
What followed in my opinion was an example of personal agenda holding sway over good governance. Rather that respecting the vote of the people who had reason for voting the way they did, the commissioner voted out of office was reappointed. Little consideration was given as to why the vote fell the way it did. Instead, focus was trained on who was the villain in this fiasco. The possibility exists that some voters were looking for a change how the governance of the city was being handled.
I would like to thank Ryan Graham and Nathan Yeoman for the for their service to the City of Scottville. With each of them being placed in the position of resigning, has been a great disservice to them as well as the community.
It is unfortunate that the incident involving the city manager and the former police chief took place and was handled in the manner it was. Such a demonstration had nothing to do with leadership.
The clash of two dominant alpha males is nothing new in the realm of human experience. Such an exchange should never take place in the public arena. Nevertheless, I readily admit, it happens.
Public service is no place for an alpha male. Public service requires adult behavior on the part of leadership that can rely upon trained or natural leadership skills. Skills required for consensus building that takes into consideration the voices of those at the table and develops those goals and objectives that the decision makers can truly say represents the will of the people, not that of the dominating few. This applies to all levels of a leadership team committed to public service.
I would encourage Kelli Petit to hang in there, as a commissioner. I would encourage those individuals coming on the commission as new appointees to the commission to represent the voices of the community they come from. This is not a cake walk. It takes time to learn the dynamics and the ways in which governance takes place and to fulfill the duties place upon you by the city charter. You are there to serve the folks for whom you are their voice: A voice that is part of a team effort weaving the delicate thread of a tapestry of consensus building. Was I successful at it, unfortunately not. But it was a valuable experience throughout the years. If you serve the community well, you will never have to worry about your reputation. You will be known for serving the people.
What has happened, is now in the past. My hope is that lessons have been learned for those who have the insight to do so. It is time to move forward. Correct what needs to be corrected. I believe in Scottville. With enlightened leadership and good public service, we have a future to build.
Leon Begue
Scottville