In his latest round of craziness, Trump, while trying anything to hold on to power, has entertained the idea of declaring martial law in the swing states. These ideas were floated by him by Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, two right-wing zealots. Trump will listen to any nonsense that he thinks might work.
He knows that after Jan. 20 all of his criminal activity will be scrutinized by the incoming justice department. His involvement in wire, bank and mail fraud are in the forefront but he’s also being looked at for perjury, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, sexual misconduct, defamation and influence peddling just to name a few. The list goes on.
He also has some ideas about pardoning himself. Even if that were possible, he would have no power to do so in the state of New York. He has been turned away by virtually every court at every level up to, and including the Supreme Court.
There’s no telling what goes on in whatever is left of his mind. There is still another month until Joe Biden takes the reins. Stay tuned.
On another note, the recent lawsuit filed by the (attorney general) in Texas, Ken Paxton, was signed on by, none other, than our own reps Bill Huizenga and Jack Bergman. Kudos to Barry Matthews and Brenda Reeber for bringing it to the forefront. To question the legality of or election truly was an act of sedition. Let’s not forget Jack O’Malley, who also signed on.
The 14th Amendment prohibits members of Congress for rebelling against the United States and trying to overturn an election to install a dictator. (It) seems like a very clear example of that. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has every right to not seat these traitors in the next Congress. If they are seated I’ll be the first one to remind you of this in two years when (they) are up for reelection.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township