As a resident of Pere Marquette Township, I want to express my dismay at what is going on with the township board and it's leadership. I first read in the Daily News that there was a husband and wife elected to the board — Gerald Bleu as supervisor and Kari Bleu as treasurer. I thought, "Oh, oh, this doesn't sound good."
Shortly thereafter I read that the township's long-time auditor had resigned after some accounting errors were made by the treasurer and he had difficulty in working with her in completing the audit.
Then it became apparent that there were township employees unhappy with their work environment. This falls to the supervisor who is showing indifference to his employees' working conditions.
Next came the issue of trustee Ron Soberalski being removed from some committee assignments and reassigned to one rather insignificant committee. No reason was given. There should be transparency in township matters. Also, I understand that Jim Nordlund's firm was hired by the board to do some work for the township. Mr. Nordlund is a trustee on the PM Township board. It sounds like a conflict of interest.
So many questions arise — about competence at high-level positions, about nepotism, about issues of transparency and about conflicts of interest. Perhaps the recall which is underway is warranted.
Kitty Hagerman
Pere Marquette Township
Editor's Note: The township hired Nordlund & Associates for a service by the township supervisor that was less than $5,000, something the supervisor can do at his discretion without township board approval. All bills to be paid, though, are approved by the township board.