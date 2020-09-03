Deliberate, purposeful mismanagement, or gross incompetence, either way, the COVED-19 crisis is playing into the hands of this administration.
Economic distress fueled frustration and anger are the tools being used by the power in Washington to manipulate a large segment of the population.
It does not matter, left or right, an angry population is prone to acting out its frustrations in the streets. This is what the president and his followers want.
Pandering to well-established and frustrated White Power groups, giving them a voice they have not had in decades, has emboldened a racist atmosphere in the nation, not seen in decades. This is what the president and his followers want.
That pandering, serves to anger people of color and those who support the notion of equality for all, and spurs them to action around the rallying cry of Black Lives Matter.
Circumstances it would seem, provide ample opportunity to vent frustrations in the streets. This is what the president and his followers want.
A social powder keg of frustration, fueled by a president seeking social disharmony during an economic crisis created by his mismanagement of the pandemic is setting the stage for the biggest test of our democracy since King George. This is what the president and his followers want.
Is there a way to overcome the forces of discord unleashed by this president?
Yes, and It will occur in November.
In spite of all the rhetoric associated with Black Lives Matter, this election will be a crucial test for the proponents of the movement. If people of color and their supporters fail to show at the polls, America will continue to descend into chaos and our democracy will be in great peril. The movement for equality will be lost for this generation. This is what the president and his followers want.
The one great duty of the people in a democracy is to vote. A disenfranchised subset of the people has an even greater responsibility to vote, if they wish to gain equal access to the full benefits of the society. In America, the percentage of citizens exercising their franchise to vote has always been pathetic. Therefore, a dedicated group of minority citizens can have real power, if they vote. This is not what the President and his followers want.
Don’t give the President and his supporters what they want: vote.
Dan Kelly
Pentwater