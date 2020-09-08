Recently, my nemesis from Hamlin Township, claimed that I declared myself to be a Christian. Actually, I never claimed to be a Christian although I am one and was very pleased that he picked that out from whatever I wrote. But what does being a Christian mean? It certainly doesn’t mean that you are a person without faults as the Lord can attest to my life. Thank God for His mercy.
OK, what does it mean? It appears tome that a person who is trying to be a good Christian would try to please our Lord in what they did. In order to do this, you’d have to know what displeases Him.
When I vote, I try to figure out what each candidate stands for. I don’t care what party they are in or what flaws they have in their personality. My only concern is, which of the candidates will our Lord be most pleased with.
The Bible tells us that murder is a serious offense against God. Abortion is the taking of a human life. What is murder if not that? Trump 100 percent pro-life. Biden believes in abortion up and until natural birth. The Bible tells us that sex between two males or two females is an abomination in the eyes of God. Trump is in opposition to gay marriage. Biden finds no problem with gay marriages and believes they should share in the same benefits of all married couples.
A short time ago, a reader claimed that President Trump hasn’t done anything good for our country. In my opinion, that statement was made out of hate and not based on anything remotely connected to truth. But what has Trump done? Here’s a list that doesn’t even come close to all his accomplishments:
Trump signed a law making cruelty to animals a federal felony so animal abusers with face stiffer consequences. The environmental protection agency under Trump’s direction gave $100 million to fix the water infrastructure problem in Flint. In 2018, under the direction of Trump, the U.S. became the worlds leader in the production of crude oil. Trump signed a law ending the gag order on pharmacists that prevented them from sharing money-saving information.
Trump signed the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act which gives law enforcement and victims new tools to fight sex trafficking. Because of this, federal law enforcement more than doubled convictions of human traffickers. Trump signed a bill to require airports to provide spaces for breastfeeding moms. The 25 percent lowest-paid Americans enjoyed a 4.5 percent income boost as compared to a 2.9 percent gain for the country’s highest paid workers. Trump signed the biggest wilderness and protection bill in a decade that covered 375,000 acres. He also signed the Save Our Seas Act which funds $10 million per year to clean tons of plastic and garbage from the ocean.
And there’s more. Trump signed a bill this year allowing some drug imports from Canada so that some prescription prices would go down. Trump signed an executive order to force health care providers to disclose the cost of their services so we would know how much less insurance companies pay for the same services. The Trump administration will provide free HIV prevention drugs to 200,000 uninsured patients per year for 11 years. There was an all-time record sales during the 2019 holidays.
Trump signed an order allowing small businesses to group together when buying insurance to get a better price. Trump signed the First Step Act providing rehabilitative programs to inmates, helping them to rejoin society and not to return to crime. Trump received the Bipartisan Justice Award at a historically black college for his criminal justice reform accomplishments.
Poverty rates for African-Americans and Hispanic Americans have reached their lowest level since the U.S. began keeping such data. Trump’s U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $124 million to rebuilt rural water infrastructure.
Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigators arrested 1,588 criminals associated with human trafficking. Trump has called on Congress to pass school choice legislation so that no child is trapped in failing schools. Trump issued an executive order prohibiting the U.S. government from discriminating against Christians or punishing expressions of faith. Trump stopped our tax dollars from going to international organizations that fund or perform abortions.
I’ve only skimmed the surface on what Trump has accomplished. How much of this have you seen on national news? None, I’ll bet. Lies can be told by omission. Now, who’s the liar?
Walt Carrier
Amber Township