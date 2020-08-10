A frequent contributor to this forum, gives us his reasoning for defending Trump. As far as Trump’s lies, all one has to do is reference the New York Times.
They have a record of more than 16,000 lies or pieces of misinformation committed by Trump since he took office. His latest statement that children are basically immune to COVID-19, is not only is it a lie it, goes to prove his ignorance.
He tries to play down Trump’s abuse of women. There are, in fact, more than 20 women who have come forward as accusers. Trump is also under investigation for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
As far as the coronavirus, he played it down, calling it “a hoax” and claiming it would “disappear in a week.” His inaction has caused the deaths of more than 160,000 Americans. Their blood is on his hands.
As usual, this contributor I speak of, his comments always come back to his pro-life stance. I believe he has no clue as to what Planned Parenthood is all about other than the Fox News take. Joe Biden does not believe in any such foolishness as late-term abortion neither does his wife, Jill, a noted physician.
His tax cuts were negligible unless you were a billionaire or a corporation. In 1970, corporations paid 30% of the income tax. In 2019, they paid less than 4%. Yes Biden wants to increase the income tax to 70%, but (that) only applies to income (of more than) $400,000 per year. This was the same tax rate under president Eisenhower. This tax money is to pay for health insurance and other social programs.
Our contributor calls himself a Christian, When will he start acting like one? Perhaps he should wake up an realize we have been a socialist nation since the 1930s. Social Security, the (Works Progress Administration) and all of the New Deal were designed to help seniors who were living in horrid squalor. Law enforcement, fire protection, etc. are all social programs.
As far as being a racist, Trump is of the first order. As a real estate mogul in New York, he refused to rent to African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans and, he even went as far as refusing to rent to blind Americans.
I suggest our fellow contributor read Mary Trump’s book, “To much and never enough.” This may open his eyes a little, but I doubt it.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township