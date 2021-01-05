Neither George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) nor J.K. Rowling (Harry Potter) have created a fantasy world to rival the one assembled by the Republican Party, where its followers live in abject fear of reality.
The dishonorable leaders of the Republican Party will tell any lie, deny all truth and investigate with no evidence. When the investigation turns up nothing, the Republicans merely insist there be further investigations to investigate the last investigation. The Trumpian base has gotten so used to right-wing disinformation, they no longer question whether truth even exists. They simply continuously spout and spread the lies until they themselves are locked into the falsehoods promulgated by FOX News, OAN, Q-Anon and Donald Trump.
The 2020 election in the United States was legitimate, fraud free (except for the usual Republican efforts to suppress the vote... again!), fair and over! Joe Biden won. Period!
Barry B. Matthews
Hamlin Township