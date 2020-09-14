Once again, Trump has opened his mouth and berated the U.S. military. Several people have reported hearing him refer to fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”
As a veteran I am deeply offended by the comments of this draft dodger, coward. His remarks are beyond reprehensible. Trump owes each and every living, and every Gold Star family, an immediate apology. This is not going away.
I call out to American Legion Post (No.) 76, and the VFW post in Custer, to come forward and speal out on this matter. I lost many comrades in combat. They were heroes, not suckers or losers.
Trump has no intent on calming cities now seized by protests and violence. No calls for national unity. No pleas for reconciliation. No effort to recognize grievances. Instead, Trump lionizes vigilantes and demonizes racial justice protesters, thereby inciting the former and enraging the latter.
Trump’s weekend tweet storms are toxic eruptions of personal attacks, conspiracy mongering, vicious threats and false accusations. (They) serve his election strategy by appealing to his racist base. His theory (is) that racial justice protests are an organized coup attempt led by a well-funded network of anarchists.
He endorsed a call to arrest (New York) Gov. Andrew Cuomo, embraced a teenage vigilante in Kenosha, Wisconsin charged with two murders after he was shown on video shooting protesters’ and repeatedly berated and savagely attacked the mayor of Portland.
To Trump, his partisans in the streets, some of them armed, are “patriots.” Black Lives Matters activists, whose protests are mostly peaceful are “thugs.”
Trump is a despicable human being. His only purpose is, “What’s in it for me?” Remember this on Nov. 3.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Twp.