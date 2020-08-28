President Trump is an amoral narcissist who admires dictators. He acts like one whenever he can get away with it. Looking back over the behaviors of a lifetime, it appears that his highest purpose in life is simply to always be the center of attention and to amass as much personal wealth and power as possible. Truth is, whatever best serves his personal goal of the moment. He takes credit for things he has had little to do with (e.g., the economy was expanding long before he took office). When questioned or criticized, he stonewalls, lies, denies, name-calls or blames others. If it isn’t praiseworthy, it’s always somebody else’s fault. His wall is less about national security than the dream of a high end real estate developer who wants to spend public money to build an iconic structure to bear his name. He appoints people based on loyalty rather than expertise and winks when they use their office for personal gain. He accuses other people of misbehavior that he regularly engages in himself. He is a divider who gleefully sets one group of people against another. He is a master of chaos which provides him with a power rush and a smoke screen to hide behind as he delivers on the “deals” he has made with the supremacist elements of our society. In return for their blind adoration, he gives them the political favors they want.
Supremacists are people who believe that they are superior to everyone else and therefore are entitled to have whatever they desire. They work diligently to pass laws to limit the lives of others but don’t feel that any law or social norm actually applies to them. Supremacists have to have people to marginalize; it keeps them from feeling guilty when they take advantage of the powerless. Supremacy is on the rise. We ignore it at our peril. History teaches us that it only leads to criminal behavior, an erosion of human rights, increased poverty and armed conflict. Who are our supremacists?
Some are those who are already well off but will never have “enough” wealth. They cannot bear the thought that a portion of their income will be collected in taxes which will then be used to improve the lives of others. What do they want? Tax cuts. Delivered! Never mind a national deficit that was surging even before the pandemic hit.
Some are predatory capitalists who believe that no regulation should get in the way of making as much profit as possible. No consideration need be given to the health or well being of their employees, the environment or those who use their products and services. What do they want? Deregulation. Delivery is a work in progress as laws which protect clean air, water, employees and consumers are steadily being repealed.
Some are religious believers who claim that they have the only true faith and have been given dominion over all the earth. They envision an afterlife where they, an elite minority, live blissfully in a gated community while everyone not like them burns in hell. Once they have assigned the majority to hell, there is no need to act with compassion toward them on earth. What do they want? Removal of the barrier between church and state so that they can encode their beliefs into civil law. Delivery is in progress as abortion restrictions are tightened, religion is weaponized to destroy the civil rights of individuals who are “different,” and public money is spent to promote their specific religious point of view.
Some are the haters who build up their own self esteem by demeaning and/or destroying others. They are the shooters, looters, rioters, bullies, fear mongers, alt-rights, sexists, racists, homophobes and nationalists. They advance their own self interest by taking life, health, liberty, self worth and financial well being from others. What do they want? They want presidential dispensation to act in an antisocial manner. The significant rise in hate crimes over the past three and a half years indicates the message has been delivered and is being acted on.
Forces that once promoted ethical and just behavior have fallen strangely silent in a rush to pass laws that advance the supremacists’ selfish agendas. The Golden Rule, which has been promoted by most religions throughout history, has been replaced by a lust for the gold of personal wealth. We must recognize that our differences are being manipulated, that social media provides a platform for opinions without accountability. We must relearn how to recognize the values we can agree on, or at least compromise on, and strive together to recreate a more just, democratic, and inclusive country that works for everyone.
Peg Gage
Free Soil